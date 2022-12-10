LAKE PLACID — The state Department of Environmental Conservation welcomed 38 new forest rangers to its ranks on Friday.

Applause, tears and inspirational words filled Friday’s graduation ceremony at the Lake Placid Conference Center, which was attended by hundreds of people. Forest rangers and state officials called the graduation “a miracle” and “a dream come true” — not only was this the DEC’s first ranger-only academy in 30 years, but the new graduating class is also the largest in the department’s history, according to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. And with the 38 new rangers, Seggos said the DEC’s forest ranger force is now larger than ever.

