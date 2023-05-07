N.Y. hunters harvested over 231,000 deer in 2022

Deer grazing last year in the Malone area. Photo courtesy of GeriAnn Clark

Hunters in New York harvested an estimated 231,961 deer during the 2022 hunting seasons, a 10% increase from the previous year, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

“DEC established several new deer hunting opportunities in 2021 and hunters took greater advantage of these opportunities during the 2022 season, including another safe, successful youth hunt,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Increased hunter success combined with recovering deer populations contributed to an overall increase in total deer harvest.”

