Hunters in New York harvested an estimated 231,961 deer during the 2022 hunting seasons, a 10% increase from the previous year, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
“DEC established several new deer hunting opportunities in 2021 and hunters took greater advantage of these opportunities during the 2022 season, including another safe, successful youth hunt,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Increased hunter success combined with recovering deer populations contributed to an overall increase in total deer harvest.”
The 2022-23 estimated deer take included 116,425 antlered bucks and 115,536 antlerless deer, the state DEC announced Tuesday in a news release. Statewide, that represented a 5% increase in antlered buck harvest and a 15% increase in antlerless deer harvest from the previous season.
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) affected areas of the Hudson Valley and eastern shores of Lake Ontario in 2020 and 2021, resulting in reduced deer hunting success in those areas. Increases in buck harvest, which DEC tracks as an index of deer population abundance, during the 2022-23 seasons indicate that deer populations in affected areas are recovering.
Hunters also took greater advantage of several new deer hunting opportunities established in 2021, according to the DEC. More than 2,000 antler-less deer were taken during the mid-September antler-less-only season. This is a 9% increase from 2021. This season was established to increase harvest of antler-less deer in wildlife management units (WMUs) where deer populations need to be reduced based on DEC’s deer population objectives.
Nearly 2,300 deer, a 38% increase from 2021, were harvested by youth hunters during the Youth Hunt Weekend, according to the DEC. The increase was due in part to increased success of 12- and 13-year old hunters participating in the second year of a pilot program established by the state Legislature that allows hunters aged 12-13 to hunt deer with a firearm. A summary report of deer hunting by 12- and 13-year-old hunters in 2022 is available on DEC’s website.
Across the state, hunters continued to voluntarily pass up young bucks, and about 64 percent of the antlered bucks harvested were 2.5 years old or older, the DEC said. DEC’s Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow educational campaign promotes individual choice and voluntary restraint to shift the age composition of bucks harvested in New York State towards older age classes, while still providing hunters the freedom to harvest any buck they desire. Since the campaign’s implementation, DEC has documented a steady increase in the proportion of bucks harvested by hunters that are 2.5 years old or older.
Deer harvest data are gathered from two main sources — harvest reports required of all successful hunters, and DEC’s examination of harvested deer at meat processors and check stations across the state. Harvest estimates are made by cross-referencing these two data sources and calculating the total harvest from the reporting rate for each zone and tag type. DEC’s 2022 Deer Harvest Summary report provides tables, charts, and maps detailing the deer harvest around the state, along with past harvest numbers, can be found on DEC’s website.
64%: Portion of the adult buck harvest that was 2.5 years or older statewide, up from 45% a decade ago, and 30 percent in the 1990s.
46.4%: Portion of successful deer hunters who reported harvest as required by law. This is below the five-year average of 49.3%.
13,568: Number of hunter-harvested deer checked by DEC staff in 2022 to determine hunter reporting rate and collect biological data (e.g., age, sex, antler characteristics).
2,727: Deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in 2022-23; none tested positive. DEC has tested 63,012 deer for CWD since 2002.
