FORT DRUM — In a message to the force Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, announced plans to mandate vaccines for the entire active duty force as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to drastically increase.
“Get the shot,” Austin wrote in conclusion to his letter outlining the directive. “Stay healthy. Stay ready.”
In the one-page memo, Austin said President Joseph Biden asked him to consider how and when the coronavirus disease vaccine could be added to a list of vaccines required for all Service members.
“So, over the last week, I have consulted closely with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Secretaries of the Military Departments, the Service Chiefs, and medical professionals. I appreciate greatly the advice and counsel they provided,” Austin wrote. “Based on these consultations and on additional discussions with leaders of the White House COVID Task Force, I want you to know that I will seek the President’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA) licensure, whichever comes first.”
The waiver is needed because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not fully approved them and only approved it under emergency authorization.
This move comes a week after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. Department of Defense was in consultations to “determine how and when” to recommend to Mr. Biden about adding COVID-19 vaccines to the list of mandatory immunizations troops receive, according to The Military Times.
Austin, who served as a general at Fort Drum, said the coming weeks will be spent preparing for the transition.
“I have every confidence that Service leadership and your commanders will implement this new vaccination
program with professionalism, skill, and compassion. We will have more to say about this as implementation plans are fully developed,” he wrote. In the meantime, we will comply with the President’s direction regarding additional restrictions and requirements for unvaccinated Federal personnel. Those requirements apply to those of you in uniform as well as our civilian and contractor personnel.”
