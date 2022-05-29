Deferiet holds Memorial Day parade

A Memorial Day parade was held in the village of Deferiet on Sunday afternoon. Mayor Janet M. Zanda, who rode in a vintage car driven by Dick Simmons, gave an address following the procession remembering the Deferiet residents who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
