DEKALB JUNCTION — Graham’s Guns was burglarized in the early morning hours Sunday, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Undersheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said the burglary is under investigation and that he couldn’t release more information.
A message on the gun shop’s Facebook page said that the shop would be closed for a few days due to the burglary.
The investigation is being led by Detective Rick Engel.
