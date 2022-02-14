ALBANY — Democratic assemblymembers stood in solidarity in the Empire State Plaza concourse Monday, hoping their shouts to protect the state’s bail reform law would drown out demands to change the controversial statute.
Advocates rallied near the entrance to the state Capitol on Monday as New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, met with legislative leaders to further discuss the details of his legislative agenda after taking office last month.
“Bail reform is often talked about in the context of community safety and public safety ... but public safety also means not worrying about being a victim of systems that are designed for people to fail,” said Assemblymember Amanda Septimo, D-Bronx. “We know that bail reform works.”
Several Democratic assemblymembers Monday said their conference has become increasingly concerned over the political pressure to revisit or change the bail laws, especially in an election year. The debate has grown more heated and polarized amid 2022-23 budget negotiations.
Bail reform was expected to be a topic of discussion between Adams and legislative leaders Monday after Adams, a former state senator and New York Police Department captain, was adamant with the Legislature in a hearing last week to amend the law to allow judges greater discretion in determining a defendants’ level of dangerousness — especially those accused of violent crimes with a firearm.
“The most important thing our assembly leaders can do is hold Mayor Adams accountable to addressing the hard facts around bail reform and not listening to anecdotes based in fear,” said Brandon J. Holmes, New York Civil Liberties Union’s regional director for the Hudson Valley.
The mayor traveled to Albany for the meeting by train Sunday night.
“... We need to ask Mayor Adams and any other law enforcement officials who want to see further rollbacks, why do you want New York to slide back?” Holmes added. “Why do you want to separate more of our families instead of investing in community-based solutions?”
Monday marked the first time lawmakers publicly gathered in Albany since before the COVID-19 pandemic began to rally in favor of the Legislature’s 2019 decision to limit pretrial detention for most nonviolent crimes. The reforms were rolled back in the 2020-21 budget to make certain crimes such as criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter bail-eligible.
Members of law enforcement, Republican officials and others have come out in force this session to wage a campaign to change or repeal bail reform, saying the 2% of the 183,000 New Yorkers released without bail and rearrested for a violent crime is 2% too many.
A small percentage of people charged with a criminal offense released from jail before trial are annually rearrested for other crimes, including after posting bail.
Fewer than 1% of people rearrested on gun charges followed release on bail, Holmes said.
The state has a pretrial rearrest rate of 13.3%, compared to 14.4% in New Jersey — a state that has not implemented bail reform.
Evidence is lacking to specifically connect New York’s bail laws to a recent rise in violent incidents seen in cities across the U.S. — including those without bail reform laws — since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
“Pretrial pre-arrest rates are the same that they were before and after bail reform today,” Holmes said. “There is no connection between bail reform and a rise in shootings. Bail reform did not even change laws related to gun charges.”
Advocates and assemblymembers also said judges, especially downstate, have improperly used their available judiciary discretion to enforce the law or evaluate a defendant’s risk level.
Representatives with legislative leaders would not say Monday if tweaking the state’s bail laws is on the table this session for either conference, but largely remain disinterested in amending the statute.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, have said they would warmly welcome any conversation with Adams, including about bail reform. But the leaders, who oversee their prospective chambers with a supermajority of Democrats, continue to cast doubt they will take legislative action.
“The Speaker continues to be frustrated by the misinformation campaign being waged by opponents of bail reform,” Michael Whyland, Heastie’s spokesman said in a statement Monday.
Stewart-Cousins has encouraged the need for a broader discussion about criminal justice reforms, but has said several times revisiting the bail statute is not a priority of the conference.
About 70% of New Yorkers were remanded to jail before their trial date before bail reform, with Blacks incarcerated at twice the rate of white people in the state.
The changes allow people charged with a crime who could not afford to post cash bail to continue working, attending school or providing for their families until their court appearance.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, a Democrat, has declined to answer questions from reporters many times since last fall to reveal her opinion on the state’s bail laws, reiterating her refusal to negotiate important policy in press reports.
But conversations about the law and its ties to increased violent crimes and incidents with firearms continue, the governor said.
“I’m sure the Republican Party will continue to make [bail reform] a discussion until the last day of session,” said Assemblymember Nathalia Fernandez, D-Bronx.
