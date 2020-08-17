MILWAUKEE — The convention hall in Milwaukee is eerily empty, delegates and their nominees are marooned at home many miles away, and protesters are chanting into a void.
All the convening was done virtually as Democrats kicked off their national convention Monday night to nominate former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris to top the party’s ticket. But the familiar anxieties, exuberances and outbreaks of irritability are very much intact.
The coronavirus crisis — which pushed the four-day gathering almost entirely out of Wisconsin and into cyberspace — will be the main theme, with one speaker after another taking aim for two hours every night at President Donald Trump’s failures to rein in a deadly pandemic and a brutal recession.
Coronavirus weakened the U.S., but Trump has weakened the national body over the last four years, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the first speaker Monday night, during a five-minute speech from Albany.
“Americans learned a critical lesson: How vulnerable we are when we are divided, and how many lives can be lost when our government is incompetent,” Cuomo said. “America can still rise to the occasion. Government can tell the truth and build trust.”
A Californian whose 65-year-old father died of COVID-19, Kristin Urquiza, said her dad’s only preexisting condition was trusting the president. “And for that, he paid with his life,” her prepared remarks said.
The big question is how many Americans will tune in for a convention unlike any other — something like a national Zoom meeting — and how speeches designed to enthrall an arena full of cheering delegates will play when condensed and streamed onto individual TV and computer screens.
But even before the first convention soundbite was lobbed into cyberspace, it was clear that the inability to bring thousands of jostling delegates together during a pandemic would not mean a lack of theater.
The Democrats’ announcement Monday that opening night would feature speeches from not one, but four Republicans — former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former New Jersey Gov. Christie Todd Whitman, unsuccessful California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman, and former New York Congresswoman Susan Molinari — touched off a flurry of anger on progressive social media.
To broaden the audience — and give the feel of a live audience for the virtual convention — the party is hosting watch parties across the country. The proceedings will be projected onto the screens of drive-in movie theaters in Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Delaware.
Unlike most previous nominees, who had to fill in their background, Biden has been a national political figure for nearly five decades, first as a U.S. senator from Delaware and then as vice president under President Barack Obama.
His acceptance speech on Thursday, campaign officials said, will stick to the same themes Biden has steadfastly pursued since he entered the race: restoring the “soul” of the country and unifying America in a chaotic and unstable time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.