GOP trails in statewide races

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during the primary election night party for New York Governor in New York city on June 28, 2022. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP

Gov. Kathleen Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers, according to a new Siena College released on Wednesday.

Hochul, a Democrat, has a 17-point lead, 54 to 37%, over Republican candidate Lee Zeldin. That’s up from the 14-point advantage, 53 to 39%, she had in August.

