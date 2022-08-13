Scriba — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said.
Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Around 4:48 p.m., deputies were called to 812 Middle Road for a menacing complaint, they said.
Multiple 911 calls reported that Falise’s neighbor, Donald Coon, was driving a utility terrain vehicle on Falise’s property armed with a shotgun, deputies said.
While deputies were heading to the home, they received reports of shots fired, they said.
When they arrived, deputies found Falise deceased in his field near a tractor he owns, they said.
Investigators said they believe Coon, who lives at 805 Middle Road, drove his UTV onto Falise’s property and found the man operating a tractor.
Coon, 79, then shot Falise multiple times in the back, deputies said.
Coon was charged with second-degree murder, they said.
Coon was arranged in Oswego County on Friday morning, deputies said. He is being held in the Oswego County Jail without bail, they said.
Deputies ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.
