SYRACUSE — A shooting incident at Destiny USA Friday, which resulted in the arrest of a Syracuse man, stemmed from an altercation near the mall’s food court.
The ongoing investigation, however, indicates the shooting was an isolated occurrence, and officers have found no notion that it was a an active shooter or mass shooting incident, said city police department spokesman Joseph Commisso.
Police charged Kyree Truax, 21, with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. He is accused of shooting Devar Williams during an altercation, and is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Mr. Williams was transported to Upstate Medical Center for treatment.
Mr. Commisso said investigators are trying to determine whether more people were involved in the altercation, which occurred at about 7 p.m.
“All information that’s appeared at this time indicates the individuals knew each other,” Mr. Commisso said, referring to Mr. Truax and Mr. Williams.
After the shooting, Mr. Truax, who was described to officers by shoppers, allegedly fled the mall by car, but then collided with a Centro bus near Clinton Square, where there was a tree lighting ceremony.
Mr. Commisso said responders found three people in the vehicle, Mr. Truax, Trejonn Greene, and another person he did not identify. Mr. Greene had been stabbed and was taken to Upstate for treatment.
Syracuse.com reported that according to a police report, Mr. Greene told officers he was stabbed in the arm during the altercation, during which Mr. Williams appeared to have held a knife in mall surveillance footage, and that Truax, his friend, attempted to transport Mr. Greene to the hospital when he collided with the bus. Mr. Commisso, however, said officers are still investigating whether Mr. Greene was stabbed during the altercation at the mall or elsewhere.
He also said he could not confirm whether Mr. Truax was arrested at the accident scene or hospital, although Syracuse.com reported that he was apprehended in the hospital emergency room parking lot.
“We don’t think there were any other injuries,” as a result of the shooting, Mr. Commisso said.
The police report alleges that Mr. Williams, the victim of the shooting, knocked Mr. Truax to the ground and repeatedly kicked him, according to Syracuse.com. Mr. Commisso did not comment on the police report.
Officers at the scene responded to the shooting incident in seconds, Mr. Commisso said. After hearing that the suspect was near Best Buy, located on the second floor, officers scoured the mall seeking him before learning he fled the scene.
The city police department plans to increase the number of officers at the mall during the holiday season.
