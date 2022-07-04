SARANAC LAKE — Members of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative on Saturday, after reviewing body camera footage from the shooting of a Black man who was holding a knife by a Saranac Lake Village Police officer on Wednesday, said they “do not believe it was a racially motivated incident.”
Joshua Kavota, 33, of Saranac Lake, was killed in the Stewart’s Shops parking lot on Wednesday after stabbing a man on Bloomingdale Avenue and “lunging” at an SLPD officer.
ADI also revealed that the man who was stabbed, whose name has not been released yet, was a mental health advocate. The man who was stabbed was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and released Wednesday, according to village police.
Because Kavota was Black and the officers were white, and due to the prevalence of Black people being killed by police in America, ADI conducted a review of the incident.
“It appears from the evidence that the officer’s life was in imminent danger,” ADI wrote in a statement.
Eyewitnesses said they saw police and Stewart’s employees trying to stop the bleeding and performing CPR.
ADI provided a timeline of events based on its review of the footage and conversations with law enforcement.
“Joshua Kavota was in the process of working with mental health advocates who had been called to intervene, based on his erratic behavior,” ADI wrote. “That encounter resulted in Mr. Kavota stabbing a mental health advocate.”
SLPD officers Aaron Sharlow and Gabrielle Beebe responded to the Stewart’s Shops around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.
“Officers immediately attempted de-escalation techniques to persuade Mr. Kavota to surrender the knife,” ADI wrote.
Eyewitnesses heard Beebe ask Kavota, “Hey, can I see the knife?” and “I’m going to need you to pull the knife out and show me.” They also heard Kavota refuse to hand over the knife.
“He repeatedly refused and lunged at the requesting officer (Beebe) with the knife,” ADI wrote. “The approaching officer (Beebe) attempted to distance herself, and fell to the ground.”
Sharlow fired his gun twice, hitting Kavota in the chest.
“The officers immediately responded with life-saving efforts,” ADI wrote. “EMS arrived on scene within a minute-and-a-half.”
“Regardless of the de-escalation techniques and actions of the Saranac Lake officers, this remains a true tragedy that our entire community grieves,” ADI wrote. “It is a very difficult situation, and we are sure that all involved will relive it for some time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.