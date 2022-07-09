The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is warning consumers about a new attempt to steal personal information. The latest phishing scam involves sending people text messages falsely claiming the state is offering $1,500 rebates as a result of high fuel prices, according to a news release.
If someone clicks on a provided link in the text message, they are brought to a website designed to mimic the appearance of the DMV website and are asked to submit personal information.
According to the release, this is the latest in a series of such text message phishing schemes that the DMV has warned New Yorkers to avoid. Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.
“We want New Yorkers to be aware that these scams are out there, and we urge them to be vigilant if they receive any text message or email that seems suspicious,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.
The release said the DMV will not send text messages asking for personal information. If consumers aren’t sure if they received a phishing scam, they may email dmv.sm.phishingattack@dmv.ny.gov.
The New York State Office of Information Technology Services recommends the following precautions to protect against phishing or smishing (SMS phishing) scams:
• Be cautious about all communications received, including those that purport to be from “trusted entities.” Be careful when clicking any links contained within these messages. If in doubt, do not click.
• Do not send personal information via email. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send personal information through email.
• Keep an eye out for telltale signs: poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, and when the URL does not match that of a legitimate site.
• Be wary of how much information is posted online. The less information posted, the less data is made available to a cyber criminal for use developing a potential attack or scam.
For more information, visit dmv.ny.gov/moreinfo/phishing-attacks or its.ny.gov/resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.