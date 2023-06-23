Doctors who send abortion pills out of state protected

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service

Gov. Kathleen Hochul on Friday signed into law a bill that provides a legal shield for licensed New York medical care providers who send abortion pills to states where abortion is banned.

Chastising lawmakers in other states who have sought to limit abortion medication access as “extremists,” Hochul said New York State would refuse to assist out-of-state authorities in the prosecution of New York telemedicine providers who prescribe abortion pills.

