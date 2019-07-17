CHAUMONT — The Lyme Community Foundation will honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a talk and a movie screened under the stars Friday. The acclaimed 2019 documentary film, “Apollo 11” will be shown on the lawn of the Alexander Copley House, 12032 state Route 12E.
It will begin after a 7:30 p.m. talk by Schyler Rizzo, student space flight experiment facilitator and after-school program coordinator from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.
Ms. Rizzo and a group of north country sixth-graders were given the opportunity to see what it takes to launch something into space this year.
Hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H After-School Program, and in collaboration with the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education, the Student Spaceflight Experiment Program was offered to students in grades five through 12, with seven schools participating. Groups of up to five students were taught about micro-gravity — the amount of gravity space has compared with Earth — and created experiments that used the difference in gravity as the variable.
The winning team was composed of five students from Ann F. Fillhart’s sixth-grade class at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School in Watertown: Ryan J. Arca-Steel, Alexander J. Higginbotham, Skyye O. Mee-Thomas, Mallary R. Williams and Agnika Ghatak. The team presented a “Rust Investigation” proposal.
“I’m going to speak about their experiment and the process it took to grow it from start to finish, but more so how the people behind the success of the Apollo mission really paved the way for this type of opportunity to even exist for my students,” Ms. Rizzo said.
The team, Ms. Rizzo said, has been working on the experiment, which is about the removal rate of rust in space, since the beginning of September.
“The students have worked with Cornell University, New York Air Brake, Knowlton Technologies and Cornell Cooperative Extension to design, test and prepare the experiment for launch,” she said.
n n n
The film “Apollo 11” includes never-before-seen footage and audio recordings that take viewers into the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on their historic trip to the moon.
In a February review in the New York Times, Glenn Kenny called the film, directed by Todd Douglas Miller, “entirely awe-inspiring.”
Mr. Kenny wrote, “The film consists primarily of newly discovered archival footage, some of which has never been seen before in a film. But Miller doesn’t rely entirely on it. He uses simple but effective white-on-black graphics, graphic animations and, occasionally, footage set up in split-screen to highlight particularly harrowing maneuvers, to convey the complications of the actions the Apollo 11 crew had to so precisely execute.”
The Sci-Tech Museum of Northern New York will also be on site with telescopes to view a number of celestial objects, including Saturn and Jupiter, and the Lyme Central School Robotics Club will provide demonstrations.
Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to celebrate the American milestone. Ice cream, popcorn and snacks will be available.
Guests are also encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and mosquito spray to the event.
The event is free. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the Lyme Central School District Robotics Club.
More information is available on the Lyme Community Foundation’s Facebook page. Lyme Central School, 11868 Academy St., will serve as a rain location for the event.
