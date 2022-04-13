CANTON — The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence has determined that Dodge Pond Summer Camp for children is canceled for the 2022 season due to the area’s continued high rate of COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.
The agency’s administration said in a press release that it is optimistic about offering camp in 2023.
“The health and safety of all the people we support is our top priority and the continued high rates of COVID made it difficult to plan accordingly. This issue, compounded with the time it takes to make arrangements for camp and the current staffing shortages have required us to cancel,” CEO Howard W. Ganter said in a statement.
The organization is looking at reestablishing mini-vacations for adults and children later this fall. The agency is also reopening rental opportunities at Dodge Pond beginning in June. Send questions to Tim Welpe, chief strategic officer, at trwelpe@thearcjslc.org or 315-379-9531.
