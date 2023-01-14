Locke — A woman was charged Thursday with forcing a horse-drawn buggy off a road before attempting to grab a child inside, deputies said.
Andreah N. Dejernett, 24, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, Cayuga County deputies said in a news release Friday.
Dejernett, of Rochester, had crashed around 3:30 p.m. on Tollgate Road near Route 90, deputies said.
She did not hit the buggy, but witnesses said she attempted to strike it, deputies said.
Dejernett then tried to grab a child inside the buggy, deputies said. She was stopped after bystanders got in her way, they said.
Dejernett was arraigned and released ahead of her next court date, deputies said.
