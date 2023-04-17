Drones smuggling contraband into prisons

Federal prosecutors in Fresno have charged two men with using drones to drop contraband into the yards of Corcoran and six other state prisons across California. Barbara Davidson/Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Walls and rules have never stopped prisoners from getting what they need. Drugs, phones and other contraband have been smuggled in by guards and visitors, flung over fences and even stashed inside hollowed-out pastries in care packages.

Now, two men are accused of using an increasingly common technology to bypass prison walls: drones.

