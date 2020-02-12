FELTS MILLS — A county task force executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 3 in the town of Rutland on Wednesday morning, resulting in the alleged discovery of crack cocaine and multiple pending arrests.
At around 6:45 a.m., 29794 Route 3 was raided by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, coming after an ongoing investigation into the residence. Police found three people inside the home: A man and woman who live there, and a second man from the New York City area, said Jamie Mcnitt, an investigator for the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and task force supervisor. A small amount of crack cocaine was removed from the home, Mr. Mcnitt said.
“It’s a felony-level amount of crack cocaine,” he said.
Mr. Mcnitt said arrests are pending until the end of the investigation.
