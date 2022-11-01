Susan M. Duffy, the Conservative Party candidate for Assembly in the 116th District, has been endorsed by the state’s Conservative Party leadership.
In a news release issued last week, state Conservative Party Chair Gerard Kassar said Ms. Duffy impressed him when he met her this summer, and gave her his full endorsement.
“There are many reasons I endorse Susan without hesitation, starting with her conviction of character,” he said. “She is the best choice for this seat with a proven work ethic and strong, moral character. She is the candidate who looks forward to repealing bills in New York, not creating more. Her creativity and common-sense ideas will make her a sensational representative for We the People.”
The 116th Assembly District primarily covers the Jefferson and St. Lawrence County shorelines and major population centers. She’s running against Republican Scott A. Gray.
