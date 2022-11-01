Duffy backed for Assembly by N.Y. Conservative Party

Assembly candidate Susan M. Duffy starts a live video stream Sept. 6 at the beginning of a town hall meeting in Morley. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Susan M. Duffy, the Conservative Party candidate for Assembly in the 116th District, has been endorsed by the state’s Conservative Party leadership.

In a news release issued last week, state Conservative Party Chair Gerard Kassar said Ms. Duffy impressed him when he met her this summer, and gave her his full endorsement.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.