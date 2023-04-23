Skip to main content
Earthquake reported near Adams

  • Updated
Earthquake

This screen shot shows there was an earthquake reported at 2:10 p.m. near Adams. Screenshot of Google.

ADAMS — If you felt a boom, you are not alone. An earthquake first estimated at 4.7 magnitude was reported at 2:10 p.m., according to the Android Earthquake Alert System. The United States Geological Survey recorded the earthquake as 3.6 magnitude at a depth of 8.9 km. The USGS reports the quake was 1 kilometer west, northwest of Adams Center.

The precise location is off Greene Settlement Road, at the coordinates of 43.864°N 76.023°W. 

Earthquake map

This Google map, shows the precise location where the USGS reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake at 2:10 p.m. it was felt throughout northern New York. Screenshot
USGS Map

This map, from the United States Geological Survey, shows where citizens reported feeling an earthquake that was reported at 2:10 p.m. near Adams. Screenshot of USGS website. 
