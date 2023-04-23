Earthquake reported near Adams

Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
It is one of 23 reported around the world today, according to USGS data. Earthquakes have been reported today in Tonga, New Zealand, Pakistan, California, Alaska, Puerto Rico and Hawaii among other locations ranging from 2.5 magnitude to 5.3 magnitude. The strongest was reported in Luzon, Philippines.
There are reports of feeling rumbles in Depeauville and Millen Bay and as far as Fort Plain. A USGS map of self-reported rumblings shows it was felt from Rochester to near Albany and as far north as Cornwall, Ontario.
"Out in Three Mile Bay...BIG rumble," reader Sandra Wormwood posted on NNY360.com's story on Facebook.
"Largest earthquake I've felt," Anthony Velasquez commented.
Dispatchers are reporting over the radio that several calls have come in recently.
It is not clear whether there was any damage.
In Watertown houses shook for several seconds and it sounded like an explosion.
Reporter Jonathan Wheeler is heading toward Adams. If you had any damage, please email him at jwheeler@wdt.net.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.