FORT DRUM — Deploying early this fall, the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) will be overseas in Afghanistan for roughly nine months in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel and will miss spending the holiday season with their loved ones.
The CAB is an Army multi-functional aviation brigade based out of Fort Drum that fields military helicopters, offering a combination of attack/reconnaissance helicopters, medium-lift helicopters, heavy-lift helicopters, and MEDEVAC capabilities.
On Friday, Fort Drum held a Colors Casing Ceremony at 11 a.m. in a hangar on the Wheeler Sack Airfield to officially signify the upcoming deployment of the CAB, which will replace the 1st Armored Division CAB out of Fort Bliss, Texas, and conduct aviation operations throughout Afghanistan. The last time the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade was in Afghanistan was in 2013, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
The CAB will be the next platoon to benefit from the Adopt a 10th Mountain Division Platoon Program while on deployment.
A program that allows individuals and organizations to send supplies, letters, and various other things to soldiers in an effort to provide them with items that may be hard to acquire where they are stationed, the Adopt a 10th Mountain Platoon Program is key to maintaining morale in tough situations.
“It’s always great to be supported by the citizens back home and to know they care enough to have us on their minds,” CAB Spc. William Wolfe Jr. said.
A new soldier of only a year and a half, Spc. Wolfe will join the CAB soon for his first deployment. Approached after the 10th Mountain Division was deployed to South Florida in the wake of Hurricane Andrew in 1992, retired Col. Mike Plummer was bombarded with questions of what people could do to show support for the soldiers.
“We talked about what the soldiers needed and what should be done, but we talked and talked and nothing was done and then the soldiers came home, so I decided that the best way to take care of our soldiers was to go to the tip of the bayonet — the platoon,” retired Col. Plummer said.
Thus, the Adopt a 10th Mountain Division Platoon was born.
Retired Col. Plummer, a 1960 graduate of West Point, spent 31 years in the Army. A Vietnam veteran, he remembers how he and many other veterans felt having little to no support from the American people upon their return to the United States.
“We came back and wouldn’t even wear our uniforms because people would spit on us or worse,” he said. “I said to myself this is never going to happen to my soldiers.”
At the initiation of the Adopt a 10th Mountain Platoon Program, almost all of the platoons were adopted locally, but now that it’s the largest platoon in the Army, retired Col. Plummer said they’ve had to branch out, and have people adopting across the U.S.
“It really is allowing America to reach out and tell the soldiers they appreciate what they’re doing and lets the soldiers know that America loves them and they don’t blame them for what’s going on,” he said.
Military supporters don’t have to break the bank to be able to send care packages to soldiers. The program is meant to be low cost so it is affordable at the grass roots level. Some past sponsors have gotten schools involved and had classes write to platoon members or send each of them a birthday card or valentine.
Once an adopted platoon has arrived in the location of their deployment, the platoon leader will send along a list of things their group needs, such as books and magazines, Chapstick, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, lotion, travel sized toiletries, snack foods, Ziploc bags, and disposable cameras so soldiers can document their lives while overseas.
According to 1st Sgt. Daniel Powers, support from home and everything from packages to letters is really important. Programs like Adopt a Platoon benefit all soldiers, but Spc. Wolfe said they especially help those who don’t have great support systems at home.
“My first deployment was the biggest experience I had with Adopt a Platoon, we didn’t have a lot of things to purchase, so for them to send over toiletries and little snacks — my favorite thing was socks — it was really awesome to see.”
In order to facilitate the posting process, the Postal Service created special “kits” that contain the necessary materials to send care packages to the troops. Supporters of deployed persons can order these kits by calling the U.S. Postal Service at 1-800-610-8734.
The kits will be sent by Parcel Post and will generally be delivered within seven to ten days.
Each kit contains 10 Priority Mailboxes, five “Mili-Pacs,” one roll of Priority Mail tape, and 10 customs forms with envelopes. There is no charge for the kits.
Mili-Pacs are Tyvek envelopes with Old Glory on one side and feature detailed addressing information. The address block on the Mili-Pac accommodates the service member’s full name, rank or rating, military organization or unit, and the APO/FPO with 9-digit ZIP Code.
Supporters may send packages up to, but not over, 70 pounds.
Platoon leaders should notify sponsors between 45 and 60 days out from the return of the deployment so they know to stop sending packages and will be aware of their adopted platoon’s return window.
Chad Booth, squadron chaplain with the TF 1-89 CAV and part of the 2nd Brigade’s recent deployment to Kosovo, having dealt with the program for the 12 years he’s been with the Army, has had a front row seat to see just how much these packages mean to the soldiers.
“Adopt a platoon came to the forefront for me this last deployment, I said we’ll take all donations you’ve got and I’ll give them out to the hundreds of soldiers I’ve got,” he said. “If they were serving the United States, I was giving them boxes.”
With four strong contributors over the nine-month deployment period, 800 boxes were sent to Kosovo, meaning each of Chaplain Booth’s soldiers received two boxes, with other soldiers receiving packages as well. While morale wasn’t too bad in Kosovo due to it being a peacekeeping mission, Chaplain Booth said the packages would set morale through the roof.
Around Christmas, the brigade received a spike in boxes, so Chaplain Booth dressed as Santa Claus, with his assistant as an elf, and gave out presents, asking the soldiers what they wanted for Christmas.
“I said well you’re definitely not getting that, but here’s this box,” he said. “We had lots of fun with it, one young soldier asked me if they could sit on my lap.”
Items soldiers get really excited about, according to Chaplain Booth, are things like movies, snacks, and toiletries. Among the many snacks soldiers enjoy, beef jerky is always a popular item and doesn’t last very long.
“When I say this is a needed program, that is a severe understatement,” he said. “As Chaplain over there I faced heartbreaking situations like spouses leaving with ‘Dear John’ letters, when soldiers are out there the issues are real and it’s hard, but this shows them people care. I cannot stress importance of this program enough.”
While suicide is a rarer occurrence among U.S. troops, in 2018, 325 military service members committed suicide, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Suicide Prevention Office, surpassing the previous record of 321 in 2012.
According to an August report from the Defense Suicide Prevention Office, 139 active-duty soldiers, 68 sailors, 60 airmen and 58 Marines died by suicide last year, 40 more service members than the previous year.
The Army is the largest service branch, and members have made up the largest portion of military suicides since 2012.
“Things like this program prevent soldiers from going down the dark spiral leading to depression and suicide, prevention starts by asking how they are and what they need,” said Chaplain Booth. “They remind them of the meaning and purpose of their lives, like people took the time to buy these things and send them, so maybe my life is worth something.”
Those involved with the program, both soldiers receiving the care packages and their commanding officers, can’t help but see the support and admiration from their sponsors. In the north country, that support is as strong as any other area, if not more so.
“You can see this north country community would probably be the Department of Defense poster child for how a community should take care of its soldiers,” said retired Col. Plummer. “I just want to say how thankful I am that our community and others have stepped up to the plate where those soldiers know that America is behind them, it’s absolutely essential that the soldier knows that they have that support.”
To learn more about the Adopt a 10th Mountain Division Platoon Program or become a sponsor, contact retired Col. Mike Plummer at plummike@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.