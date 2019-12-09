BEAVER FALLS — The state Economic Development Power Allocation Board has recommended that a Beaver Falls company be awarded an allocation of ReCharge NY power.
Lydall Performance Materials, Inc. had requested 1,830 kilowatts of power. During a meeting Monday, members of the Economic Development Power Allocation Board recommended 916 kilowatts.
The recommendation will be sent to the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees for consideration during their meeting on Thursday.
In their application, company officials said, with the allocation, they would retain 54 jobs and make a capital investment of $3.8 million. Contract terms are for seven years.
Keith T. Hayes, senior vice president of Clean Energy Solutions for the New York Power Authority, said the company was one of 15 recommended power allocations that are reserved for large business retention, large business expansion, and small business and not-for-profit organizations. Thirty-two applications had been evaluated.
The recommended power allocation for Lydall Performance Materials, Inc. was under the “allocation for retention purposes” category, along with WHTB Glass LLC of Long Island. Between the two companies, board members recommended a total power allocation of 926 kilowatts. Mr. Hayes said the allocations would support the retention of 70 jobs and include a capital investment of $8.8 million.
According to the company’s website, Lydall Performance Materials “is a leader in delivering innovative filtration and insulation solutions for demanding applications to enable a cleaner, healthier, and more energy efficient world.”
ReCharge NY provides more than 758 megawatts of power to 666 businesses and 80 nonprofit organizations in support of the creation and retention of jobs in New York state.
The program offers up to seven-year power contracts with half of the power — 455 megawatts — from NYPA’s Niagara and St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt hydroelectric power plants.
