NEW LEBANON — Eight people were left homeless on the day before Christmas eve after a tractor-trailer crashed into two buildings in New Lebanon on Friday, fire officials said Monday.
The American Red Cross is assisting the eight victims of the crash, Lebanon Valley Fire Chief Stephen Houghtling said.
Neither the tractor-trailer driver nor the residents who were in the building at the time of the crash reported any injuries.
“It was a Christmas miracle,” Houghtling said.
The crash happened during the snowstorm that moved through the area, Houghtling said.
Roads were extremely slippery and drivers experienced near white-out conditions, Houghtling said.
At about 5:19 p.m. Friday, Columbia County 911 sent Lebanon Valley Fire Company and Chatham Rescue Squad to 4 Main St., after receiving multiple reports of the crash.
The home at 4 Main St., a three-story brick building, is on the corner of Route 22.
Firefighters arrived and immediately began checking the buildings to make sure that everyone was able to get out safely and that there were no injuries.
Main Street and Route 22 were closed in the area while crews worked. Stephentown Fire Company responded under mutual aid to assist with traffic control.
The truck that crashed was hauling milk, authorities said. The tanker began leaking milk and fuel after it overturned.
The town building inspector was requested to the scene.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation was also requested due to the fuel spill, Houghtling said.
Route 22 was closed for several hours while crews worked.
Heavy-duty wreckers rolled to the scene to remove the overturned truck.
State police, who investigated the crash, were unable to provide the circumstances that led up to the crash and the tractor-trailer driver’s name was not immediately known Monday.
Firefighters remained on the scene for close to 7 1/2 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.