El Niño’s chances of replacing milder La Niña are shrinking

La Nina phenomenon usually means a continuation of drought in California. David Paul Morris/ Bloomberg

The odds that a weather-roiling El Niño will replace the lingering La Niña phenomenon across the Northern Hemisphere this summer are slipping.

There’s a 39% chance that El Niño — a warming of the Pacific Ocean that can shut down the Atlantic hurricane season — will arrive between June and August, according to the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. That’s down from 40% a month ago.

