Electric airliner a step closer as 30-seat model unveiled

The Heart Aerospace ES-30 electric aircraft. Heart Aerospace

Plans for the first electric airliner took a step forward as Swedish start-up Heart Aerospace swelled its design to 30 seats, announced a factory site and won investment from Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter.

Heart has also secured Air Canada as a shareholder, with the carrier placing an order for 30 of the enlarged ES-30 aircraft. That model replaces the original 19-seat blueprint and is slated to begin deliveries in 2028.

