OSWEGO — Several electric vehicle charging stations will be installed throughout the city of Oswego, Mayor Billy Barlow announced.
The project will involve six new car charging stations across five different sites including two dual-port stations at Breitbeck Park, and one dual-port station each at the Crisafulli Ice Rink, Fort Ontario swimming pool and West Second Street. The city has purchased the charging stations and is partnering with Livingston Energy Group on the installation, scheduled to take place this week.
Five of the six stations will be Level 2 stations, allowing for electric vehicles to be charged quickly and will be free for the public to use. The sixth station is a joint project between the city and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, bringing the first high-speed Level 3 charger to Oswego County on West Second Street. Cars at the Level 3 station can fully charge between 30 and 45 minutes, depending on the car model.
“Our mission is to strategically position Oswego for success in the long term, and what better way to do that than to embrace the rise in popularity of electric vehicles and to better accommodate our residents who may already have electric vehicles,” Barlow said. “As we work to bring more people to our community, particularly our downtown and waterfront, and as the use of electric vehicles continue to increase, we need to provide fast charging stations to make Oswego accessible to those with electric vehicles. I expect these stations to be helpful to many people in our community and anticipate the requirements of a viable community five, 10 and 20 years from now.”
The total cost for the purchase and installation of the charging stations to the city is about $150,000, but the city will utilize NYSERDA energy incentives to cover much of the cost. The balance of the project cost will be fully covered by a $23,000 grant previously awarded by Omni Solutions.
“With the city of Oswego’s long-term commitment to upstate New York Community solar projects, we are excited to make this donation for its use towards the purchase and installation of the electric vehicle charging stations located around the city,” Michael Francis, president of OMNI Renewables, said. “The investment in additional charging stations will greatly enhance the demand for more electric vehicles, providing meaningful progress towards the reduction of carbon emissions. Mayor Barlow and the city of Oswego is exhibiting strong leadership towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”
Barlow announced the introduction of car charging stations in his 2022 State of the City address earlier this month to build on previous energy efficiency measures. In 2018, the city installed the first municipal car charging station next to City Hall, which has received heavy use since being made available.
The city was also recently designated a Clean Energy Community by NYSERDA after passing legislation approving PACE Financing for clean energy projects, approving a solar permit, benchmarking and publicizing city energy use, and implementing energy code training for the code enforcement department.
The new car chargers are expected to be ready for use in April.
