WATSON — A flip of a switch followed by a “popping” sound led a radio to burst into flames at a seasonal camp on Friday.
The radio sitting on top of the refrigerator at 6544 Erie Canal Rd., was plugged into a nearby wall socket.
Robert Farney, the owner of the camp, had stopped by at about 5 p.m. according to the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department’s news release to check on his camp that he said in social media comments that had not been used in a couple of years.
When he turned on the lights with a wall switch, the “pop” sounded and the radio was ablaze shortly after.
Mr. Farney called 911 from a neighbors house at about 5:07 p.m.
The Lowville Department went inside and “knocked the majority of the fire down within minutes of being on the scene.
“There was also another fire in an electrical wire further down the wire that also started on fire in the wall. The building had major electrical issues either due to a lightning strike or Critters eating through wires. It was the turning on of the switches which charged these electrical wires enough to ignite,” said Fire Chief Joseph Austin.
Mr. Farney is also a volunteer fire fighter.
The house was saved, however, the report said there was significant smoke and water damage to both the structure and its contents. The camp had no insurance.
(0) comments
