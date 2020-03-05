Elizabeth Warren plans to drop out of presidential race after Super Tuesday defeat
Buy Now

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren greets marchers outside Brown AME church during a celebration marking the 55th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” civil rights march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday in Selma, Ala. Robin Rayne/Zuma Press/TNS

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts progressive who entered the 2020 presidential race with a campaign driven by policy plans and grassroots support, plans to announce the end of her White House bid Thursday, The New York Times reports citing a source close to the candidate.

The news comes just two days after Super Tuesday, when Warren failed to secure a significant number of delegates or even a victory in her home state.

Warren, who at one point surged to near-frontrunner status alongside former Vice President Joe Biden, fell to third place beneath Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders in Massachusetts on Super Tuesday. She also came in third place in total delegates earned, with just 36 compared to Sanders’ more than 300 and Biden’s 400-plus.

Even after disappointing fourth- and fifth-place finishes in New Hampshire and South Carolina, campaign manager Roger Lau said in a memo that “internal projections continue to show Elizabeth winning delegates in nearly every state in play on Super Tuesday, and in a strong position to earn a sizable delegate haul coming out of the night.”

But by the end of Tuesday night, Warren finished in the top two in zero states — not even her home state of Massachusetts, where just days ago she was in the hunt against Sanders according to recent polls. Exit polls showed Biden succeeding with moderates, older voters, African Americans and even some liberals.

Lau said the campaign “fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results,” in an email to staff obtained by ABC News.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Holmes
Holmes

Looks like the democrats are down to 2 choices, the radical democrats or the corrupt democrats. Your choice!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.