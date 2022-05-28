ALBANY — At least one email address associated with the state ethics commission was recently hacked, according to a letter from the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics.
The letter, dated May 27, says that the agency “identified a security incident in which information technology systems at the Joint Commission on Public Ethics were breached.”
The letter informed recipients that a file containing their email or username and password for the “JCOPE (pre-2015) Financial Disclosure System was improperly accessed.”
That filing system was in place to maintain annual financial statements made by state officials and employees until it was replaced in 2015.
All passwords were reset once the breach was recognized, the letter states. The letter urged recipients to change any identical passwords or usernames they might have on other websites or applications.
“We understand the importance of safeguarding your information and are taking steps to minimize the future likelihood of a security incident,” the letter states, “including ongoing system vulnerability testing, security logging and preventative measures, continued information technology systems monitoring and other appropriate safeguards.”
