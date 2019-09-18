ALBANY — The New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council on Tuesday voted to adopt emergency regulations banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes across the state.
The vote comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the Department of Health to hold an emergency meeting to consider a ban on the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids. The ban went into effect immediately after the council’s vote.
“It is undeniable that vaping companies are deliberately using flavors like bubblegum, Cap’n Crunch and cotton candy to get young people hooked on e-cigarettes — it’s a public health crisis and it ends today,” Cuomo said.
The ban will apply only to retailers, not users who already own flavored e-cigarettes. Retailers who violate the ban will face fines of up to $2,000 per violation, which is defined as each unit of flavored e-liquid or product containing e-liquid that is possessed, manufactured, sold or offered for sale, according to the governor’s office. Retailers will have a grace period of up to Oct. 7 to stop selling such products.
There are also plans to evaluate a ban on the sale of menthol-flavored tobacco products, which are especially popular among African-Americans, according to Cuomo’s office.
A recommendation on menthol products is expected to be released within the next two weeks.
