BRASHER FALLS — The Enriched Housing Program at LBSH Housing is tentatively set to close at the end of the month, but LBSH Housing as a whole remains open.
“We’re the last ones up here and the last ones in the county (with an Enriched Housing Program),” Executive Director Nathaniel LaGarry said.
The Enriched Housing Program had also been offered at the Massena and Canton housing authorities, but those have also closed. Canton Enriched Housing closed in October 2019 and the Enriched Housing Program offered by the Massena Housing Authority closed in April 2014.
LBSH serves the towns of Lawrence, Brasher, Stockholm and Hopkinton.
The Enriched Housing Program was designed for clients who could no longer live alone in their homes but their needs did not warrant nursing home care. They were able to live in their own apartments, but benefitted from assistance with shopping, some meals and cleaning.
Mr. LaGarry said that, although the Enriched Housing Program will no longer be offered, LBSH’s doors remain open.
“LBSH will be staying open. We have 60 apartments, 40 of which are subsidized by HUD (Housing and Urban Development), 20 of which are subsidized by the New York State Housing Trust Fund,” he said. “The part that is closing is the Enriched Housing Program, which was certified under New York State Department of Health, We opened that up here sometime in the mid-80s.”
The Enriched Housing Program at LBSH Housing was a pilot program for the state. The pilot program led to the construction of the LBSH dining facility and 20 new, single-bedroom apartments, adding to the existing 40 apartments constructed in 1979.
He said that, like the programs that had been offered in Massena and Canton, the Enriched Housing Program became financially difficult to sustain.
“It’s kind of a difficult program to operate within the restrictions of subsidized housing just because as care becomes more expensive to provide, the state requires more oversight and regulation,” Mr. LaGarry said. “In a subsidized environment, we can only charge so much for that care. Financially we just couldn’t keep it together.”
The Enriched Housing Program currently has 12 participants, and Mr. LaGarry said they are working closely with the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and Medicaid to assist the participants once the program ends.
“We have one individual who chose to move to a nursing home setting and wanted more care. But, it appears at this point that by the end of the month we’ll have it set up so that the remaining residents, which we have 12 on our census right now, will be able to stay in their apartment and will be able to obtain outside care through the Office for the Aging or through Medicaid,” he said.
Staying in their apartment was important, Mr. LaGarry said.
“To move from an apartment is a difficult decision for an elderly person, and once they get here, this becomes home,” he said. “Some of these people on this program have been here decades in some cases. It’s become their family, their community setting.”
Mr. LaGarry said that when he went around to let residents know what was happening, “the response was, ‘We don’t want to leave here. How can we stay here?’”
“I’ve worked with the Office for the Aging and Northern Lights (Home Health Care), and it appears we’ve got a good plan in place to transition these people to a new program,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.