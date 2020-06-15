SACKETS HARBOR — The deadline to enter the 20th annual Summer Art Show hosted by the Sackets Harbor Arts Center is Saturday.
Pre-registration by mail must be received by this day, and artwork may be mailed with pre-registration or delivered in person at the center, 119 W. Main St., from 1-4 p.m. Sunday or 3-7 p.m. Monday.
Entry fees are $15 for adult members of the Arts Association of Northern New York for first entries and $10 for each additional entry. The entry fee for all youth, age 15 and younger, is $5.
For a list of entry rules and guidelines, go to tinyurl.com/sacketsart.
The awards and prizes: Best watercolor, $100; best oil/acrylic, $100; best pastel, $100; best drawing, $100; best photography/digital artwork, $100 and best three-dimensional work, $100. Also, the $100 award for Outstanding North Country Theme is open to all categories.
The opening day for the art show is 1-4 p.m. June 27. The show concludes July 19.
The arts center, known also as the Arts Association of Northern New York, is in the Samuel F. Hooker House, built about 1808. It’s one of the oldest structures in Jefferson County and the original home of Samuel Hooker, a descendant of a prominent New England family and believed to be the village’s first merchant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.