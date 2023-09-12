EAST MARLBOROUGH, Pa. — Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante stole a .22 rifle and ammunition from a South Coventry Township homeowner’s garage Monday night and is now considered armed and extremely dangerous, law enforcement authorities said at a news conference Tuesday morning at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company headquarters in Unionville.

The manhunt for Cavalcante continues in the northern part of Chester County with upward of 450 law enforcement officers in the push to capture the convicted murderer, said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

