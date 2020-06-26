GENEVA — Medical oxygen for patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms is running short as 1 million new infections are currently recorded around the world, United Nations health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
The global tally for the new coronavirus disease is expected to reach 10 million next week, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) director said in a press briefing from Geneva.
The WHO estimates that the world currently needs about 620,000 cubic meters of oxygen a day.
“Demand is currently outstripping supply,” Tedros said, pointing out that a few companies dominate 80 percent of the oxygen market.
The WHO has been buying oxygen concentrators for countries that need them the most.
COVID-19 deprives the body of oxygen, which can lead to organ failure and death.
