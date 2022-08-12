Chaos erupts at the Chautauqua Institution’s amphitheater after an attack on author Salman Rushdie.

CHAUTAUQUA — Author Salman Rushdie, who has been the subject of Iranian death threats since 1989, was attacked during an appearance Friday morning at the Chautauqua Institution.

Rushdie, 75, had been set to participate in an on-stage discussion when the attacker rushed him.

