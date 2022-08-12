CHAUTAUQUA — Author Salman Rushdie, who has been the subject of Iranian death threats since 1989, was attacked during an appearance Friday morning at the Chautauqua Institution.
Rushdie, 75, had been set to participate in an on-stage discussion when the attacker rushed him.
The attack was witnessed by Paul Harvey, a longtime staffer with The Daily News, who has a residence at the Institution.
“It happened very quickly,” Harvey said. “It happened almost precisely at 10:43 this morning.
“ ... Rushdie had just come to be seated on the conversation set on the stage, and it was about two minutes before it was about to begin, when this person — this unidentified man dressed in black, head to toe — rushed the stage.”
Harvey said he’s uncertain whether the attacker came from the side of the stage or behind it, although he thinks the former is more likely.
“He lunged at Rushdie, knocking him over, and from there he knocked over a couple pieces of the set, and a melee ensued,” Harvey said. “Within three or four minutes after that, Deborah Sunyea Moore, the senior vice president and program officer, came to the lectern and ordered us to evacuate the amphitheater calmly, and go from there.”
Harvey said he couldn’t confirm it, but said the Chautauqua Institution appeared to be in a semi-lockdown.
“It’s disconcerting,” he said of witnessing the attack. “There’s no idea whether it was an individual attacking or whether he was motivated politically, or by a splinter group, considering what’s going on in the country — but this is the first time something like this has happened, in coming here for a long time.”
Rushdie had appeared 17 years ago at the Chautauqua Institution with a heavy police presence, Harvey said. Police were also providing security Friday.
“The police right after the attack entered the stage with a police dog and they proceeded from there,” Harvey said.
Rushdie was apparently stabbed in the neck, state police said Friday afternoon. His condition was not yet known.
Harvey said he believes he heard an air ambulance taking off from the institution.
The attacker was immediately taken into custody by a state police trooper assigned to the event. Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies are assisting the investigation.
Rushdie is the author of the 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses,” a prizewinning book which was accused by some Muslim people of being blasphemous.
The Ayatollah Khomeini — Iran’s supreme leader at the time — issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death the following year.
Rushdie, an atheist, reportedly has a $3.3 million price on his head and has lived much of the ensuing decades under police protection or in hiding.
Rushdie was scheduled to speak with Henry Reese at the Chautauqua Institution’s summer literary festival which draws some of the world’s most prominent authors, politicians and scientists to speak to thousands of guests.
Further information about Rushdie’s condition or his attacker was not immediately available Friday afternoon.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, represents the 57th District, which includes the Chautauqua Institution and portions of Livingston County. He denounced the attack in a statement.
“This shocking attack on a celebrated and noted author, apparently prompted by fundamentalist extremism, has no place in America,” Borrello said. “The Founding Fathers fled tyranny and knew all too well the dangers of absolutism and religious zealotry. There is no room, in a free society, for beliefs that demand that you kill someone who disagrees with you.”
Sen. Borrello said he bought “The Satanic Verses” when the book was first released.
“I bought the book, as did so many others, as a show of support for Mr. Rushdie and for the basic human right of free speech,” Borrello said. “My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Rushdie and my hope is that he has a speedy recovery.”
Congressman and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin also released a statement.
“Our thoughts are with Salman Rushdie’s family and friends as we pull for his full and quick recovery following this horrific attack,” he said. “We must hold the perpetrator of this violence accountable to the fullest extent of the law, and, equally as important, ensure that he remains in custody in an effort to protect public safety and everyday New Yorkers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.