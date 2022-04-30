ELBA — A federal advisory warning of tail rotor issues with Bell 429 helicopters was issued the same day as Tuesday’s fatal Mercy Flight crash off Norton Road.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued an updated airworthiness directive requiring inspection of tail rotor pitch link assemblies and replacement of some of the related bearings.
Its language described the condition as unsafe, saying it involved “certain Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited … Model 429 helicopters.”
If not addressed, the condition could result in a loss of control, the directive reads.
Mercy Flight pilot James E. Sauer and instructor pilot Stewart M. Dietrick of Bell Helicopter had been flying in a Bell 429 belonging to Mercy Flight at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when witnesses reported hearing a loud boom before discovering the crash.
The helicopter’s tail rotor was found about 300 feet from the main wreckage in a debris field about 2,000 feet long. National Transportation Safety Board officials said it separated at some point during the incident but they hadn’t determined when.
The wreckage is being sent to a facility in Delaware for analysis as investigators try to determine what caused the crash.
A tail rotor counteracts torque from the helicopter’s main rotor. A helicopter will quickly develop control difficulties if its tail rotor loses effectiveness.
The airworthiness directive was set to become effective May 31.
It cited examining the affected helicopters’ pitch link assemblies carefully for cracks or deterioration of bearing liners, or axial or radial play exceeding allowable limits, along with sealant thickness.
An initial report on the Elba crash is expected in about a week, with a final report to be issued about a year from now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.