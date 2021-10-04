Facebook and Instagram are down worldwide Monday afternoon, forcing social media users to vent their frustrations on Twitter.
An explanation for the massive outage has not been disclosed.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app,” Facebook said on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
“Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them,” Instagram said. “Bear with us, we’re on it!”
Messaging service WhatsApp is also affected by the outage.
Many people are not dealing well with the outage. Here’s a look at some of the best memes from Twitter as the outrage reached its second hour Monday.
