MALONE — A falling treetop knocked out power to a section of the village Monday afternoon, but the interruption created only minor inconveniences.
The top of a tree just north of Davis Elementary School on Webster Street snapped off and took out a power line shortly before 2 p.m., leaving a section of the western end of the village and a small portion of the town from roughly the school to the state prisons on Bare Hill Road without power or relying on generators. Among the affected buildings was the Franklin County Courthouse.
Several traffic signals on Main Street, which is also U.S. Route 11, were also knocked out, but village police reported no significant impacts from the power loss.
Service to most of the affected area was restored at about 2:35 p.m. after power was rerouted.
Webster Street from Davis to Harding Street was shut down for several hours as National Grid crews worked to repair the downed line.
