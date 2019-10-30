WATERTOWN — The surviving daughter from last February’s fatal fire will receive all of the $71,539.29 in previously unaccounted donations that were raised after the tragedy that killed her father and four sisters.
According to court papers, Beth Ann and Kenneth G. Bodah Jr. have voluntarily agreed to relinquish the $71,000 to Hailey Bodah, the only daughter who survived the Feb. 14 fire at 906 Myrtle Ave.
In the consent order, Beth Ann and Kenneth Bodah agreed on the settlement arranged by the state attorney general’s office and signed by all the parties on Wednesday.
State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky will retain jurisdiction to enforce the consent order.
Three weeks ago, the state attorney general’s office claimed the father’s relatives hadn’t accounted for more than $70,000 in donations.
The A.G.’s office filed state Supreme Court action then against Beth Ann and Kenneth G. Bodah Jr. and Travis J. Bodah to request the allegedly unaccounted money be turned over to their niece.
According to the consent order, Beth Ann and Kenneth also will have to pay $15,000 in penalties for violating state laws pertaining to failing to give funds to the beneficiary.
The A.G.’s office alleged Beth Ann and Kenneth Bodah concealed the existence of the $71,000 and “made multiple material misrepresentations about the location of the funds and expenditures” from the money raised by the community following the fire.
More than $100,000 were raised through a GoFundMe account and numerous fundraising efforts throughout the community that were arranged by friends, businesses and people they did not know.
At the time, the money was put into bank accounts at the Watertown Savings Bank and Community Bank.
Despite the agreement, the couple stressed they “currently and have never previously received, possessed or controlled any money or funds in any form which were donated or gifted” as a result from the fire that took the lives of five family members, according to their separate affidavits.
“Our family was devastated by those losses, and we were grateful for the outpouring of community support in the days, weeks, and months that followed the fire,” they wrote in their affidavit.
On Sept. 20, an attorney for the defendants hand-delivered a cashier’s check in the amount of $35,021.61 that allegedly came from the GoFundMe account and from an account from the Community Bank.
Four days later, the state A.G.’s office learned that a debit card was used to make $5,363.33 in purchases from Lowe’s Home Improvement store and Wayfair.com, an online home store, that came from a $97,199.29 account held at Watertown Savings Bank under “The Bodah Family Memorial Fund,” the A.G.’s office alleges.
The purchases included a stainless steel sink with faucet, garbage disposal, an under sink garbage can assembly, an electric range, microwave, dishwasher, a side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator, a stackable washing machine and gas dryer and other home contracting supplies.
Another $9,361.61 was withdrawn from the Community Bank account to pay A. Cozzi & Co., a local monument company, and St. Patrick’s Church, the court papers say.
Out of the $106,560.90 that was supposed to go to Hailey Bodah, only $35,021.61 — or nearly 33 percent — was turned over to her or her mother, Melissa Davey.
In court papers, however, Mr. Bodah said that his brother, Travis, had no access to the funds.
In defending his clients, the couple’s attorney David Burch said Wednesday night that they agreed to turn over the funds and that Kenneth Bodah “made every effort to safeguard the donated funds,” while Beth Ann Bodah was not a signer on the two bank accounts.
“The Bodahs hope the funds are put to their intended use, and look forward to putting this litigation behind them,” Mr. Burch said in an email.
Hailey’s father, Aaron J. Bodah, 38, and her sisters Merissa, 14, Alexa, 8, Erin, 6, and Skylar, 4, died in the fire. Hailey Bodah, who was 13 at the time, escaped the blaze when her father sent her across the street to a neighbor’s house to get help. He then went upstairs to try to save the others.
Investigators blamed cooking on the stove as the fire’s cause.
Melissa Davey and her family could not be reached for comment.
It’s good that the issue has been resolved. Mr. Fox made a point of identifying the Bodah’s new attorney but only referred to “an attorney who hand-delivered a cashiers check for $35,021.61”. That attorney was David Renzi. Why not a identify Mr. Renzi. The Attorney General did in the original charges. Could it be that the WDT endorsed Mr. Renzi? Is it not newsworthy that a county judge candidate was involved in sending erroneous information to the Attorney General for which his clients were fined
