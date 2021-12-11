BOMBAY — The family who an allegedly impaired St. Lawrence County legislator ran into says there were minor injuries and they have been left traumatized by the incident.
Tribal police said they charged Anthony Arquiett, 56, of Helena with DWI, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was charged around 10:22 p.m. Dec. 4. A Democrat, he represents the 13th District.
Nicole Deshaies and her husband, Chris Deshaies, released a letter to local media where they said “although our injuries are minor, we are fully aware that the outcome could have been much worse. Fortunately, our vehicle did its job in protecting us.” She did not go into detail about the injuries.
Mrs. Deshaies is a Massena Central School District math teacher and varsity volleyball coach.
She said they are grateful that their 9-year-old son was asleep in the vehicle when Arquiett allegedly ran into them.
“We cannot imagine having him see what my husband and I saw as the vehicle crashed into ours. We are traumatized by the event on so many levels and we pray that no one has to experience what we did on the night of December 4, at 10:14 p.m.,” she wrote. “Finally, we would like to thank our family that arrived on scene just minutes after the traumatizing event and all of the family and friends that have been reaching out and helping us.”
Mrs. Deshaies went on to thank emergency responders who came to the collison scene.
“Our family would like to thank all of the first responders, the Massena Rescue Squad, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department, the NYS Police Department, the Route 37 Auto Body Towing Service, and all of the other responding agencies that helped our family during the aftermath of the crash on Saturday night. All responders did an excellent job securing the scene, investigating the incident, and treating us on site,” she said.
She also urged people to stop others they know from driving while impaired.
“Hold your families tight and if you know someone is under the influence, don’t let them get behind the wheel!” Mrs. Deshaies said.
She declined to comment on the incident beyond the letter.
Attorney Edward Narrow of Canton issued a news release earlier this week where he said “it is believed no parties suffered any serious injuries.”
“Tony is deeply disappointed in the decisions that he made on Dec. 4, 2021, prior to his arrest. He has expressed remorse for the accident and has made apologies to his wife, Wendy, of 37 years, and to his mother. Tony would also like to continue to express his concern for the safety and welfare of the other parties involved in the motor vehicle accident, and to express his remorse and apologize to the members of the community for his conduct,” Mr. Narrow said in the release. “Mr. Arquiett fully intends to address any issues raised as a consequence of this arrest and plans to continue serving the members of his community while this case proceeds through the criminal justice system.”
Arquiett is remaining on the board pending the outcome of the case.
Earlier in the week, county Board of Legislators Chairman William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, said the lawmakers have few options to address the matter, unless Mr. Arquiett were to be convicted of the most serious charge against him: felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Sheridan said the options available to the board at present include asking for Mr. Arquiett’s resignation, referring the matter to the county ethics panel or introducing a resolution of condemnation.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the county board chair said there was no discussion of the incident during the previous evening’s full board meeting. He expects a discussion to take place during an executive session at one of the upcoming Board of Legislators meetings this month.
Mr. Arquiett is due to make a first appearance on the charges in Bombay Town Court on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Mr. Narrow said he expects his client to plead not guilty on all counts and be released on his own recognizance under recent statewide bail reform.
