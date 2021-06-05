LOWVILLE — The state-designated “Outdoors Day” will be marked by a celebration at the Forestry Demonstration Area on Saturday.
The free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will offer opportunities for fishing and archery with equipment provided, a scavenger hunt and camping demonstrations.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own fishing equipment if they prefer.
Sign-ups for the guided hike in the Blake Wildlife Sanctuary belonging to the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust on Middle Road in the town of Rutland on June 19 will also be available at the event.
According to a news release on the activity day, COVID-19 guidelines including masks for those who are not vaccinated and social distancing requirements will be incorporated “as appropriate.”
The event is one of many the DEC is holding across the state as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Adventure NY Initiative connecting people to nature with increased access to the great outdoors.
The Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 Demonstration Area is at 7327 Route 812.
