Brigid “Bridie” Farrell, a Democratic candidate for Congress in New York’s 21st District, on Tuesday was endorsed by the Voter Protection Project, a political action committee focused on voting rights.
The VPP is a relatively new progressive PAC that supports candidates it identifies as pro-voting rights and voting access. Founded in 2019, the organization devoted more than $8 million to support local and state candidates.
In a press release, VPP Executive Director Heather Greven said the group endorsed Ms. Farrell because she’s a strong contender to vote out incumbent Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
“Elise Stefanik has proven she is a credible threat to our democracy, so finding a strong challenger who wasn’t afraid of a tough fight was a top priority for our organization,” she said.
Ms. Greven said Ms. Farrell’s history pursuing justice, namely for crime and sexual abuse victims, shows she’s exactly the right candidate to retain their support.
Ms. Farrell said she is happy to receive this endorsement and pledged to support voting rights legislation if she reaches Congress.
“Instead of standing up for our rights and our constitution, Elise Stefanik is supporting ill-conceived approaches to limiting voting rights and she has completely forgotten our district in her blind pursuit of political power,” Ms. Farrell said in a statement.
