WATERTOWN — The city Planning Department doesn’t know what comes next if the City Council doesn’t like a controversial public art project that’s been selected for the median of Public Square.
On Monday night, council members will have to decide whether to approve the downtown public art, which has already received a share of criticism and debate.
A four-member committee recently recommended the selected piece of public art out of five finalists. It will be unveiled as part of the council agenda, set to be released Friday. Council members will have the final say on Monday whether the $155,000 project moves forward.
But some members of the city’s Citizens Advisory Board, or Advantage Watertown committee don’t like it.
Advantage Watertown — a group of community and business leaders who meet monthly to talk about city issues — convened Thursday, and member Brian Ashley asked whether the city could throw out all five projects and start from scratch to find another one that would better fit downtown and its history.
Another member. Michelle Capone, agreed.
“I looked at the five of them and I didn’t like any of them,” she said.
They’ve heard similar complaints from city residents.
But Senior City Planner Jennifer Voss said the New York Department of State established the selection process because it dealt with public funding, so it required the city go through a request for proposals from artists.
The city could not just commission an artist to complete the project, she said.
The city received nearly 3,700 responses from a city survey that displayed the five finalists, with the majority of the comments being positive for the selected piece, she said after Thursday’s meeting.
“I’m excited about the art work and look forward to working on it if council approves our recommendation,” Ms. Voss said.
She doesn’t know what will happen to the project and the $155,000 in Downtown Revitalization Initiative money if the council says no, adding that the state requires the city to complete the project by the end of 2023.
The city is looking at a single piece of art that would be placed on the eastern side of the median in Public Square, with the exact spot to be 15 feet by 20 feet.
Fifteen artists from across the country submitted their ideas for the free-standing art. The committee whittled that number to five finalists and asked the public to give input in the survey.
Last month, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce also said they were hearing from constituents that they didn’t like the five options.
The concepts from the five artists were selected based on whether they followed the required criteria and whether they would best fit into the character of Public Square.
Artists had until Nov. 1 to submit their ideas. The city advertised nationally to find the artists.
(1) comment
Leave it as is. We dont need art work down there. Waste of taxpayer money
