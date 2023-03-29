WASHINGTON — The House Intelligence Committee was given more information by the FBI regarding the agency’s role with the owners of the company that owned the limousine from the 2018 fatal Schoharie limo crash.
The House Intelligence Committee, of which Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is a member, was briefed by the FBI on Wednesday regarding the agency’s interactions with Shahed Hussain, owner of the Prestige Limousine. The company owned and operated the limousine that crashed in October 2018 in Schoharie, killing 20 people including a Watertown couple.
It was later determined that the limo’s brake system had failed due to a failure to properly maintain the vehicle, which carried more passengers than allowed and operated by a driver without the proper license.
The crash was, at the time, the deadliest transportation disaster in the country in nearly a decade. Watertown residents Mary E. and Robert J. Dyson were among those killed when the vehicle descended a steep hill into the Schoharie Valley. The brakes failed, and the vehicle plummeted down the hill at more than 100 mph, crashing into a parked car and an embankment. Nobody in the limousine survived, and two bystanders were killed.
Nauman Hussain, the son of Shahed and part owner of Prestige Limousine, pleaded guilty in 2021 to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide in exchange for five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service. He served no jail time.
Shahed was later found to have had extensive contacts with the FBI, serving as a confidential informant for them. Rep. Stefanik has repeatedly pushed for the FBI to be more transparent about its connections with Shahed, including any work they may have done to prevent him from suffering consequences for violating the law. Last year, the FBI began an official investigation into its own handling of Shahed and the limousine crash.
“After today’s briefing, I have serious concerns about the FBI’s confidential human source program’s standard operating procedures in this case, and grieving families deserve to be updated by the FBI, so they can have full and much needed transparency,” Rep. Stefanik said in a news release following the confidential hearing.
She said she had called for the FBI to provide the same information given to her to the families of the crash victims within a month.
The congresswoman did not disclose the specifics of the confidential hearing, but said she would continue to push for full transparency from the FBI and answers for the families of those who died in the crash.
