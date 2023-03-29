FBI airs contact with crashed limo’s owner

Emergency vehicles outside the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie on Oct. 6, 2018, after a two-vehicle collision involving a limousine left 20 people dead. Peter R. Barber/The Daily Gazette via The New York Times

WASHINGTON — The House Intelligence Committee was given more information by the FBI regarding the agency’s role with the owners of the company that owned the limousine from the 2018 fatal Schoharie limo crash.

The House Intelligence Committee, of which Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is a member, was briefed by the FBI on Wednesday regarding the agency’s interactions with Shahed Hussain, owner of the Prestige Limousine. The company owned and operated the limousine that crashed in October 2018 in Schoharie, killing 20 people including a Watertown couple.

