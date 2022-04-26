Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.