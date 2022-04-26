SCHOHARIE — The FBI has launched a new inquiry into its handling of the 2018 limousine crash that killed 20 New Yorkers, including Watertown residents Mary E. and Robert J. Dyson.
Reps. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Paul D. Tonko, D-Amsterdam, announced on Monday that the FBI has formally reopened an investigation into its handling of the Oct. 6, 2018, crash, which remains one of the deadliest vehicle crashes in history.
In March, Congresswoman Stefanik questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray over his agency’s connection to Shahed Hussain, who was an informant for the bureau. The congresswoman said in her questions that Mr. Hussain had repeatedly run into legal trouble, but never seemed to face consequences.
Mr. Hussain’s son, Nauman Hussain, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide last year, but received no jail time. He will serve two years of interim probation with 1,000 hours of community service before beginning another five-year probation term.
Prestige Limousine, Nauman Hussain’s company, was the owner of a 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limo that barreled through an intersection in the town of Schoharie, about 30 miles west of Albany.
“I believe this investigation is long overdue,” Rep. Stefanik said in a statement. “This investigation must happen quickly and thoroughly in order to provide the devastated families and communities answers they have been waiting years for.”
Reps. Stefanik and Tonko have both pressed the FBI for answers. Rep. Tonko sent a letter to the FBI demanding answers in January, but was initially rebuffed.
“I’m grateful the FBI has finally agreed to open an investigation into how this matter was handled,” he said. “These families deserve answers and I will not stop until they have them.”
On Oct. 6, 2018, a Prestige limo was hired to take a party of 17 people from Amsterdam to Cooperstown for a birthday party. As the limo descended into the Schoharie Valley, the brakes apparently failed and the vehicle plummeted down the hill at more than 100 miles per hour.
The limo crashed into a parked car and an embankment, killing everyone in the limo and two bystanders.
