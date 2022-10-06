SYRACUSE — A federal judge in Syracuse has taken the first steps to invalidate key parts of the recently-passed Concealed Carry Improvement Act.
The law, which was shepherded through the New York state legislature by Democrats after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a century-old law restricting concealed carry permits to only those who could demonstrate a need for them, made wide-ranging changes to gun laws in the state.
Safety courses were mandated to be longer and costlier, application fees shot up in counties across the state, and thousands of locations suddenly became gun-free zones.
Businesses that permit concealed carry are required to indicate that with a posted sign, expressly allowing concealed carry weapons on site, and thousands of other locations, like parks, tourist hotspots and memorials, became totally gun-free zones.
In a suit naming Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, officials in Oswego, Albany and Greene counties, the city of Syracuse, the state police and attorney general, six plaintiffs from across the three counties argued that their First, Second, Fifth and 14th Amendment rights were being infringed upon by the new standards for concealed gun ownership.
U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby of the Northern District of New York, based in Syracuse, issued a temporary restraining order Thursday, preventing the enforcement of certain aspects of the law.
Judge Suddaby said New York “further reduced a first-class constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense,” to the point it was “a request.” He argued that several provisions of the law, including those restricting the carrying of guns in “sensitive places” across New York, most notably Times Square, do not satisfy the U.S. Supreme Court’s judgment that any further gun regulations should come with a historically analogous justification.
The restraining order, which bars New York officials from banning gun possession in the “sensitive places,” it defined in the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, like Times Square, parks, public transportation, summer camps, sporting events and bars, will go into effect in three business days, unless state officials successfully argue for emergency relief from a federal appeals court before then.
It also suspends the requirement that those applying for concealed carry permits turn over information on their last three years of social media posts, and suspends the requirement that landowners must post signs welcoming gun ownership if they wish to allow patrons or guests to carry concealed weapons on site.
The rules that bar gun possession in schools, governmental buildings and houses of worship will stay in place, rules which have stood since well before the CCIA was enacted.
There is an exception made for houses of worship, where those tasked with protecting the congregants and especially those who own the facility may carry weapons on site.
The decision does not touch the permitting requirements, but doesn’t rule out that they could be considered unconstitutional as well in the future.
Following the news of the decision, some of the Jefferson County legislators who supported Tuesday’s resolution to oppose the CCIA said they were happy to hear early news of this first step made in overturning what they have long called an unconstitutional law, but still discontent with the continued enforcement of other aspects of the law.
“I’m certain it will not go far enough,” said Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, who authored the resolution passed Tuesday. “But it’s a great place to start. As soon as we get the lay of the land, we can start to talk as a board about where Jefferson County can file an amicus brief, or join with other municipalities in opposing the law.”
Mr. Maxon represents the towns of Adams, Lorraine, Rodman and Worth on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
Legislator John D. Peck, who represents the town of Champion and part of Fort Drum, said he is happy to see the “sensitive locations” restrictions challenged specifically.
“You talk about sensitive locations, those are where attacks have happened,” he said. “It just seems asinine to put that label on certain locations that have already seen violence brought upon them.”
Mr. Peck said he is encouraging “civil disobedience,” or nonviolent noncompliance with the parts of the CCIA that will remain in effect.
“It’ s unfortunate that law abiding citizens have to endure this at all, and that’s why I’ve issued a message of civil disobedience,” he said. “Why should you be subjected to what we all know is unconstitutional and a violation? Go forth and practice your civil disobedience in response to this.”
Breaking the rules laid down in the CCIA is grounds for a felony charge in many cases, and until the temporary restraining order is put into effect Monday, even breaking the parts ruled unconstitutional by Judge Suddaby are likely grounds for arrest and prosecution. The legal processes to permanently overturn the CCIA or parts of it, should the court express an intent to do so, will likely take years.
Other north country officials said they were happy to see this first step in potentially overturning the law, but did not go so far as to suggest noncompliance with it.
“We are one step closer to ending corrupt Kathy Hochul’s assault on our fundamental Second Amendment rights and restoring the rights of New Yorkers,” Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a statement.
“I am committed to ensuring corrupt Kathy Hochul’s unconstitutional law is struck down in the Supreme Court,” she added.
Scott A. Gray, a Jefferson County legislator representing part of the city of Watertown and also running for election to the state Assembly in the 116th District, said he agrees with much of what Judge Suddaby said in his court brief explaining the gun regulations.
“I concur and applaud the decision by the Judge Suddaby that rules several provisions of the gun law unconstitutional,” he said. “The good moral character clause was never wholly defined. Therefore, it was a very subjective provision. We not only have rights under the Second Amendment, we must protect the rights under the First Amendment.”
Mr. Gray said he agrees with the decision to allow weapon possession on private property without expressly posted signs as well.
This temporary restraining order comes as multiple groups sue the state of New York and the various entities enforcing the CCIA, on a whole host of merits. Further rulings are likely to change what parts of the law are in effect, as decisions are made and appeals are filed.
