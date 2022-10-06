Judge halts parts of N.Y. concealed carry law

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul holds up signed legislation while surrounded by lawmakers during a bill-signing ceremony for the Concealed Carry Improvement Act on June 6 at the Northeast Bronx YMCA in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

SYRACUSE — A federal judge in Syracuse has taken the first steps to invalidate key parts of the recently-passed Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

The law, which was shepherded through the New York state legislature by Democrats after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a century-old law restricting concealed carry permits to only those who could demonstrate a need for them, made wide-ranging changes to gun laws in the state.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.