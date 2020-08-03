CAPE VINCENT - High winds blowing from Lake Ontario broke Horne's Ferry free from her mooring on Wolfe Island early Monday morning, sending the ferry floating freely until the northwest shore of Carleton Island stopped her course.
The ferry, which in normal times carries a maximum of 10 cars and 90 passengers across the St. Lawrence River between Wolfe Island and Cape Vincent, rested bow first into a dock, where it stayed through morning. The ferry, which runs from May to October and was first licensed in 1802, has been closed due to border restrictions.
The ferry was pulled from a beach on the north side of Carleton Island by Cork Martusewicz before 11 a.m.
Mr. Martusewicz also towed an outboard boat from the shore where it was beached. Mr. Martusewicz, owner of Precision Marine at Peos Bay, Inc., in Peos Bay across from Carleton Island, used his Stamas, Baby Blue, to tow the vessels from shore.
Martusewicz said he heard about the ferry from people on Carleton Island, so he called he ferry owner George Horne and offered to help.
"I went over and hooked on, that's all," Martusewicz said. "It probably took only an hour. It was fun. I broke a bunch of lines, thank god the D-rings didn't break. I broke some tow ropes, but took one of his and got it off, just nudged it."
According to the National Weather Service high winds sustained at over 30 knots overnight, gusting to 40 knots causing waves of up to 10.5 feet, as recorded by a weather buoy off Prince Edward Island. The winds peaked from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Damage was also reported in Chaumont Bay and Cape Vincent, where boats, JetSkis and other docks were reported broken and missing.
