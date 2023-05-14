Surge of migrants to NYC slows as border limits end

Migrants are pictured in the processing area at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan after arriving by bus from Texas May 3. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — The anticipated surge of migrants after a federal border restriction expired was more of a slow drip Saturday as only three buses with 124 new arrivals pulled into Midtown.

Power Malu, executive director of Artists Athletes Activists, said his group is also assisting a growing number of migrants coming into the Big Apple by plane, with daily arrivals growing to about 200.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.