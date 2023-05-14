NEW YORK — The anticipated surge of migrants after a federal border restriction expired was more of a slow drip Saturday as only three buses with 124 new arrivals pulled into Midtown.
Power Malu, executive director of Artists Athletes Activists, said his group is also assisting a growing number of migrants coming into the Big Apple by plane, with daily arrivals growing to about 200.
“I want to highlight the fact that we’ve been doing pickups at the airport,” he said.
“We’ve been paying for Ubers and Lyfts to get people out of the airports, to get them to shelters.”
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, in a Friday letter to President Joe Biden, called for federal assistance in dealing with anticipated increase of migrants in the coming days.
According to federal projections, as many as 13,000 people were now expected per day to head north across the border, with many anticipated to find their way to New York.
“Basically we give them food, give them a little rundown of what to expect here or if they’re going to unite with family members in other places,” said Malu, adding three more busloads were expected on Sunday.
There were growing protests last week over Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to send migrants north to hotels in the Hudson Valley, with a new proposal panned Friday by critics.
Coney Island residents have also expressed their ire at a proposal to house migrants inside a local school gym.
