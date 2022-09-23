Fiona barrels toward Eastern Canada

View of a sailboat dragged to the shore by strong waves in the Bay of Samana, after the passage of Hurricane Fiona, in Samana, Dominican Republic on Sept. 20, 2022. (Erika Santelices/afp/AFP via Getty Images)

After lashing Bermuda, Hurricane Fiona is racing north toward Eastern Canada, threatening to become the most powerful storm ever to hit the region. A second system, meanwhile, is developing in the Caribbean and may strike Cuba and Florida early next week.

Packing winds of 125 miles (200 kilometers) per hour, Fiona is on pace to hit Nova Scotia Saturday as a Category 2 hurricane, expected to leave a swath of destruction, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. “This could be the worst storm they have ever seen,” said Don Keeney, a meteorologist at commercial-forecaster Maxar.

