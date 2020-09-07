BRUSHTON — State police are investigating a fire early Saturday that damaged a workshop on Washington Street in the village.
The workshop, next door to the former Community Bank building in the heart of the village, was damaged by a fire that appears to have started outside the structure, according to Brushton Fire Chief Mike Barse. Flames were spreading up the exterior walls when crews from Brushton, Moira and Bangor arrived on the scene shortly after 5:30 a.m., but firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze before it could spread deeply into the roof rafters, Barse said.
Firefighters drafted water from the Little Salmon River to fight the blaze because the village does not currently have a municipal water system, Barse said. The lack of hydrants did not pose a problem with the firefighting effort, Barse said.
The village is currently in the midst of a study looking into the creation of municipal water and sewer systems.
Barse said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the state police online blotter indicates they are looking into the blaze as a possible arson.
The workshop has been the subject of some complaints at Village Board meetings because materials such as wooden fence posts sometimes spill over onto the sidewalk and disrupt pedestrian traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.